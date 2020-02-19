Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CSFB assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upped their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 325 ($4.28).

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 318.10 ($4.18) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 383 ($5.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.86.

In other Boohoo Group news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

