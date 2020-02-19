Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $470.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer has risen and outpaced the industry in a year's time courtesy of its robust surprise history. Further, the company is poised to gain from increased investments in the Truly brand, which will bolster its position in the fast-growing hard seltzer category. Notably, the company delivered positive earnings surprise for the fifth straight quarter in third-quarter 2019, with the fourth sales beat in the last five quarters. Results were fueled by higher revenues, owing to solid shipment and depletions growth. Driven by the positive trends, management raised the lower end of earnings, shipments and depletions view for 2019. However, incremental costs for the use of third-party breweries and introduction of variety packs are likely to dent gross margins throughout 2019 and beyond. Additionally, higher operating expenses remain a headwind.”

SAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.68.

Shares of SAM opened at $425.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.91. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $258.34 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total value of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 over the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

