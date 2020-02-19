Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BYD opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.