Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.50

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 101.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.32), with a volume of 5421874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.70 ($1.30).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BREE shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 76 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Davy Research raised Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

Get Breedon Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.71.

In other news, insider Clive Watson bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.