Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of The Bridgehampton National Bank. “

BDGE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of BDGE stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $622.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.11. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $228,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

