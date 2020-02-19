British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,610 ($34.33) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,755.36 ($49.40).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 3,308 ($43.51) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,401.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,059.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.32. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.