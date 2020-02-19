Brokerages Expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Varex Imaging posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VREX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Erich R. Reinhardt sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $390,567.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,149 shares in the company, valued at $729,340.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 64.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,226,000 after buying an additional 153,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 149,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after buying an additional 129,886 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 210,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 106,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth about $2,397,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.51 million, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.86. Varex Imaging has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

