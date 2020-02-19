Brokerages Expect Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of ZOM opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 139.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

