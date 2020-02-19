Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Friday, February 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.18.

Shares of SLF opened at $49.39 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sun Life Financial’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,030 shares during the period. Motco increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 104,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,864,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 435,990 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 961,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after buying an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

