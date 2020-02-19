Brokers Offer Predictions for goeasy Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for goeasy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GSY. Desjardins upped their target price on goeasy from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$73.00 target price on goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

TSE:GSY opened at C$78.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.39. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a current ratio of 17.25. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$40.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.61.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.97 million.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.89, for a total transaction of C$1,357,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,968,730.89. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.91, for a total value of C$49,434.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,928,942.10.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

