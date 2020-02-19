Brokers Offer Predictions for On Deck Capital Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ONDK)

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of On Deck Capital in a report released on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for On Deck Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

ONDK opened at $4.00 on Monday. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $289.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

