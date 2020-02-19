Brokers Offer Predictions for Waste Connections Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research note issued on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

TSE WCN opened at C$138.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion and a PE ratio of 64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$108.18 and a 12 month high of C$139.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$127.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$122.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

