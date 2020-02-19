Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker Sells 3,025 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BC opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

