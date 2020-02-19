CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

Get CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.61.

CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (CRNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.