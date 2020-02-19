California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBU. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at about $814,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.