California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,863 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYMT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 14.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the third quarter worth $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 27.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 768,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 165,301 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 5.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYMT opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.75. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s payout ratio is 93.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

