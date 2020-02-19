California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.26% of Raven Industries worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 607.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Raven Industries by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 12,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Raven Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RAVN shares. National Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

