California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.38 Million Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,125 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RCII opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.43%.

RCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Northcoast Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

