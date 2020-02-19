California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.42 Million Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Moelis & Co worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Co news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $231,793.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,056.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,846 shares of company stock valued at $817,094 in the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE MC opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

