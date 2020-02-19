California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

In other Calavo Growers news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $1,482,376.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.