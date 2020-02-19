California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 124,048 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

SASR opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on SASR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.