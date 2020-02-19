Cambium Networks (CMBM) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM) is one of 45 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cambium Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Cambium Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cambium Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A Cambium Networks Competitors -710.20% -28.47% -3.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cambium Networks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambium Networks 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cambium Networks Competitors 560 1981 2455 151 2.43

Cambium Networks currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.67%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 21.14%. Given Cambium Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cambium Networks is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cambium Networks and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cambium Networks $267.03 million -$17.60 million -20.19 Cambium Networks Competitors $4.00 billion $286.45 million 4.06

Cambium Networks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second. Its cnPilot Wi-Fi solution provides distributed access to individual users in indoor settings, such as office complexes, and outdoor settings, such as athletic stadiums; cnReach solutions offer narrow-band connectivity for sensors and devices; embedded proprietary RF technology and software enables automated optimization of data flow at the outermost points in the network; and cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution provides the interface between wireless and wired networks. The company serves medium-sized wireless Internet service providers, enterprises, and government agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

