Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 285.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNG opened at $245.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.95 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. RingCentral Inc has a 1 year low of $98.19 and a 1 year high of $246.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.10.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,665.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $2,014,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,260 shares of company stock valued at $22,187,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

