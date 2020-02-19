Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,566 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,223 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after acquiring an additional 85,098 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

CM stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.38%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

