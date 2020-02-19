Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $42.79.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

