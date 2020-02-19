Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,832 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $40.96.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STOR. BTIG Research cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks cut Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

