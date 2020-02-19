Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J Gallagher & Co alerts:

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,926 shares of company stock worth $3,776,078 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 47.12%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.