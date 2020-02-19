Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNKN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ DNKN opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

