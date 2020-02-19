Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 70.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 188,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.08%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

