Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth $13,186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after buying an additional 386,236 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after buying an additional 360,441 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 553,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 327,814 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 864,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 203,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Arconic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.79%.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

