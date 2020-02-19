Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $125.15 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,574 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $125,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1,424.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

