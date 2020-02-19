Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $931,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after purchasing an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $164.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

