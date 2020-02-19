Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $964,000 Holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,065 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 177,102 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BTZ opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

