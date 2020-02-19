Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $978,000 Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 468,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 58,620 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

