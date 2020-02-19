Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $989,000 Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $41.17.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

