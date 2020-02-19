Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,552 Shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $6,285,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 65,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INKM opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02.

