Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,236 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Williams Companies by 51.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE:WMB opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 192.41%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.