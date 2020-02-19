Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,359 First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $54.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.