Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,972,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

XSW opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $88.75 and a 52 week high of $111.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.46.

