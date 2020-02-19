Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Markel by 128.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Markel by 874.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Markel by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $418,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth $14,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total transaction of $284,252.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $1,589,849 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,326.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,160.77. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $950.16 and a 52 week high of $1,329.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 39.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,136.50.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

