Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,853 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

PZA stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

