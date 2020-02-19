Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 796 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $133.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 157.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $116.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

