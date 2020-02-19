Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $118.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $96.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $9,151,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

