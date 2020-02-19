Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 124 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $6,426,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $6,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $356.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $278.50 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

