Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $946,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Several analysts have commented on RCI shares. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

