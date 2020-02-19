Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arconic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,133,000 after purchasing an additional 122,705 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 360,441 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Arconic by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,401,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 58,749 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arconic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 722,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 33,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

In related news, EVP Timothy Donald Myers sold 29,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $919,946.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,468.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.50.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.