Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 582 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sony were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 3,159,926 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,301,000 after buying an additional 67,168 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 746,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,155,000 after buying an additional 131,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNE. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli began coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

SNE stock opened at $66.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86. Sony Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

