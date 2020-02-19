Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,461 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 43.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

M stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.66. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

