Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.90. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bunge Ltd will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Joseph Podwika acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $802,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bunge from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

