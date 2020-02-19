Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54,975.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $268.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.30 and a 200-day moving average of $241.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

